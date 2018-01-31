House Minority Leader Klarides is not running for governor

House Minority Themis Klarides announced on Wednesday that she will not run for governor, she confirmed to Channel 3.

As Democrats and Republicans throw their hats into the race for governor, State Representative for the 114th district, which includes Woodbridge, Orange, and Derby, Klarides would prefer to put her support in fostering the campaigns of other Republicans in the running, as she told Channel 3’s Dennis House.

BREAKING: House Minority Leader Themis Klarides will not run for governor. Will focus on Republicans winning majority in house. @WFSBnews pic.twitter.com/dqWDoTVdog — Dennis House (@DennisHouseTV) January 31, 2018

Earlier this week, New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart announced via Facebook Live that Nutmeggers ought to count her in as a potential Republican candidate.

See that story here.

Stay up to date with CT Political News, here.