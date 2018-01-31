Residents wake up to Super Blue Blood and Lunar Eclipse moon

Much of the world could see not only a blue moon, and a super moon, but a lunar eclipse, all rolled into one phenomenon on Wednesday.

Channel 3 spoke with residents who were out early January 31st to view the moon in its splendor.

"It was majestic,” said Rocky Hill resident, Marlene Piazza. "Just the glow of it was just, beautiful! It shed beautiful light."

NASA is calling this triple threat of rarity, a luna trifecta, because they said for the first time in 35 years, a blue moon synced up with a super-moon and a total lunar eclipse, making it a ‘super blue blood moon.’

In the Northern Hemisphere, Alaska and Hawaii had the best view. Here in Connecticut, and along the East Coast, could see only a partial eclipse.

"We were trying to get up early to catch it, but we got up late so we had to go to school first,” said Rocky Hill resident Dominick DiCicco, who dropped off his daughter at school then drive straight to the Rocky Hill Ferry to get a glimpse of the rare convergence of lunar events.

"Missed out!” DiCicco said.

NASA provided a live stream of the sight for those who couldn’t see it in the sky, with the year set for the next time: 2037.

