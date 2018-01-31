Water main break impacting traffic in West Hartford

A water main break in West Hartford has caused delays in the Bishops Corner area on Wednesday.

Water was seen flooding the intersection of North Main Street and Albany Avenue in West Hartford, as of 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

At about 9 p.m., officials from The Metropolitan District said the water main was shut down to crews could repair the break.

No homes or businesses are affected by the shutdown.

Officials said "the eastbound right-hand turning lane on Albany Avenue turning on to North Main Street will be closed during the repair," but the roads will be passable.

West Hartford police said drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Once the water main is shut down, repairs are expected to take between four and six hours.

For traffic updates in your area, click here.

Stay updated with Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.