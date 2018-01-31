Cities, towns continue to warn residents about the flu

Residents across the state continue to be warned about the flu (WFSB)

Flu cases continue to grow in Connecticut and across the nation, and local health agencies are seeing the symptoms on the front line.

A total of 824 people have been hospitalized with influenza this year in Connecticut.

There have been 32 flu-related deaths, 23 were 65 or older, and these numbers are being updated every week with the help of local health departments.

The Meriden Health Department has been warning residents about the flu.

"Our current flu count case is 114. The majority of those cases being under the age of 18 and then over the age of 55,” said Lea Crown, director of Meriden Health and Human Services.

Their first case this year came around late November.

"Right now, we are right about average from our cases from last year. Last year we saw our last case in March but predictions are that this flu season will go into April,” Crown said.

The symptoms of this year’s influenza a virus include " fever, sore throat, muscle, body aches, cough, runny and stuffy nose and a headache,” Crown said.

Masonicare in Wallingford has been keeping a close eye on their residents.

"The most vulnerable population is the elderly and the very young and you know of course our population is the elderly,” said Dr. Anu Walaliyadda, of Masonicare.

So far they've had eight cases so far, but have been able to prevent it from spreading.

“We contain the areas by quarantining one floor where we had most cases and those who were actually getting ill we were able to transfer them to our acute care hospital where they had more aggressive treatment,” Walaliyadda said.

Riskiest habits, best preventative measures for the flu

Their Acute Center allows doctors to monitor the residents closely to avoid further problems.

“We had a couple of complications of pneumonia but we were able to treat them early and aggressively and everybody is doing very well,” Walaliyadda said.

Visitors are being asked to exercise extreme caution especially if they haven't been immunized.

“Cover your cough, stay home if you’re sick, and wash your hands on a regular basis,” Walaliyadda said.

Doctors are still telling people that if they haven't gotten vaccinated yet you should.

On Thursday, Meriden will be getting another shipment of the egg-free vaccine for those that may have an allergy.

For more information from the Department of Public Health, click here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.