Teen accused in deadly hit-and-run faces judge

Miriam Garcia died after she was involved in a hit-and-run in Hartford. (Family photo/WFSB)

A family is asking for justice after their beloved grandmother was killed in a hit and run in Hartford.

The 61-year-old died shortly after the accident, and on Tuesday, police arrested a 15-year-old who was the alleged driver.

He was seen in juvenile court because he is only 15 years old, and was then transferred to Superior Court, as he could be tried as an adult. The victim’s family hopes that the case.

“This is a difficult time for us,” said Felicia Stewart, whose grandmother Miriam Garcia was killed in a hit and run. “She loved her grandkids and it sucks she's not here to see them grow.”

Garcia died after she was hit by a car on Edgewood Avenue in Hartford two weeks ago.

Police said the 15-year-old suspect allegedly stole the car, and drove it to Hartford where the crash happened.

“A 15-year-old, unfamiliar with an SUV, and driving recklessly and a higher rate of speed. He hit a pothole and lost control, striking the grandmother,” said Deputy Police Chief Brian Foley.

He added that the teen is no stranger to stealing vehicles.

“He is more known to our auto theft detectives and is known for stealing motor vehicles in the region,” Foley said.

The teen’s name is currently being withheld because of his age.

The victim's family was inside both courtrooms on Wednesday.

“The suspect had no remorse. He was smiling like this was nothing to him,” said family friend Joel Dix.

He was brought to superior court, as a judge is expected to decide whether to try him as an adult in this case.

It was a closed courtroom on Wednesday, so the media wasn't allowed inside, but the family says the suspect will be back in court next month and his bond is set at $400,000.

