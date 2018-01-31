15-year-old dies of gunshot wound in Guilford

A 15-year-old has died following a shooting in Guilford on Wednesday (WFSB)

The Guilford community is devastated after a 15-year-old was tragically killed by a gunshot on Wednesday.

The shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. inside a home on Seaside Avenue near Chittenden Park, police said.

When officers arrived at the scene they found two teenagers, one suffering from a gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

On Wednesday evening, police identified the teen as Ethan Song. He was a freshman at Guilford High School.

No adults were at the home at the time of the shooting, and police said Song did not live at the home.

Police waited until about 9 p.m. on approval of a search warrant before they could enter the home.

It is unclear at this time who shot the gun, and where the gun came from.

Officials said there will be grief counselors available at the school on Thursday.

It's pretty close-knit and small. It's a pretty small town so we all just about know each other," said Jeremy Rothstein, a junior at Guilford High.

Wednesday night's basketball game was canceled, as many in the community are trying to cope with the sudden tragedy.

The name of the second teen has not been released, and nobody is in custody.

