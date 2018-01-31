From rain to snow, a potential flash freeze - the Friday AM commute could be slick!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Forecast is on track!

Today will be primarily cloudy and temperatures should be milder, 40 or higher this afternoon. There could be a spotty light mix in the NW Hills through early afternoon; then by the evening commute, it will be scattered RAIN for most of the state (mix possible in the Hills). An Arctic front arrives tonight and will clear the state by daybreak Friday. As it moves in, it will transition the rain over to snow before ending. We are still forecasting a coating to an inch or two, leading to slick travel in spots. As the front moves offshore quickly, temperatures will drop leading to a potential flash freeze - meaning any lingering moisture on untreated surfaces will freeze. Despite the sun coming out, temperatures will continue their downward trend as the wind increases out of the northwest.

Because of the timing and likely impact on the Friday morning commute with slick travel, we've declared an Early Warning Weather Day!

For the weekend: Saturday, it will be cold. Early in the day, temps go down to perhaps single digits but the wind chill could be subzero (inland). That afternoon, despite sunshine, we only reach the mid-20s. Sunday, we expect our next round of precip to arrive… and it appears to be coming in a bit sooner. Given the latest trends: it will likely start as snow, then go over to a mix or rain, then perhaps end as snow. Since it is arriving sooner, it will exit sooner – as of now, it will be a thing of the past by the Monday morning commute.

Farther down the road, ANOTHER storm could bring snow/rain Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

-----------------------------------------------

JANUARY 2018…

January is go into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport was 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by that warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero 4 days during the first week of January.

THIS MORNING…

The sky is mostly cloudy and we're dealing with a few snow showers in parts of the state, especially in NW CT this morning. A coating of snow can’t be ruled out in a few locations.

TODAY, FEBRUARY 1ST…

The sky will be mostly cloudy and a few wet snow and rain showers will move across the state. However, it’ll be dry most of the day. The southwesterly breeze preceding the cold front will send temperatures rising to 38-45 degrees.

Rain and snow showers will change to all snow tonight after the front moves through and the atmosphere turns colder. One complicating factor could be a wave of low pressure developing on the front. If everything comes together in just the right (or wrong) way, there could be an inch or two of snow on the ground for tomorrow morning's commute. While it's not a lot of snow, please remember it doesn’t take much to make surfaces slick.

FRIDAY, GROUNDHOG DAY…

Snow will likely end around 8am. The rest of the day will be partly sunny, windy, and progressively colder. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s tomorrow morning, but they will likely drop through the 20s during the afternoon. A northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.

Friday night will be clear and quite cold with lows in the single digits and lower teens. Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below. The gusty wind will subside later tomorrow night. The sky will be mainly clear.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday will be dry and cold. Highs will only be in the mid to upper 20s despite abundant sunshine. The wind will be light in the morning, then a south or southwesterly breeze will develop during the afternoon as high pressure shifts to the south and east of New England.

Changes are on the way for Sunday. A storm will emerge from the Deep South, and then it will move up the coast Sunday night. The sky will become cloudy Sunday and snow or a wintry mix is expected to develop during the afternoon. Temperatures should reach the upper 30s before the precipitation arrives.

The storm will ramp up Sunday night. Precipitation will be in the form of snow and/or rain, perhaps even some sleet. The precipitation type will greatly depend on the track of the storm and how close the center comes to the coast. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s Sunday night.

MONDAY, TUESDAY, WEDNESDAY…

The Monday morning commute could be messy with rain or snow or both. Again, the impact this storm will have on the commute will greatly depend on the track. Weather conditions will improve in the afternoon as the storm moves away from New England. The sky will become partly sunny and a gusty northwest wind will develop. Highs are expected to range from 35-40.

Tuesday will be a quiet, but seasonably cold day with mostly sunny skies, lows in the teens, and highs in the 30s.

Since we are getting into a very active weather pattern, the next storm is due to arrive on Wednesday. For now, we’ll say there is a chance for snow.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest with Scot Haney

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”