New Fairfield father denied stay heads back to Guatemala

Joel Colindres seen with his wife before he left (Save Joel Colindrés Facebook page)

A New Fairfield father headed back to his native country of Guatemala on Wednesday.

This comes after his application to remain in the United States was denied.

Photos of him before he left were posted on the Save Joel Colindres Facebook page.

Joel Colindres, 33, lived in the United States for 14 years.

He left Guatemala after receiving death threats.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is among those lawmakers and activists who fought to keep Colindres in the country.

