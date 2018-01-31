Residents asked to weigh in on future of West Hartford UConn property

The future of UConn’s West Hartford campus is still uncertain.

While the town isn’t purchasing the site itself, its taking steps to create a vision based on community input.

“It's a beautiful place for me to just come and appreciate,” said Julia Eddy, who added that she has concerns about what the property could become as the town works with UConn to find new occupants.

This week, the town began soliciting input from residents on what they want to see become of the 58-acre property.

Within 24 hours, hundreds of responses are already pouring in.

Eddy has some ideas of her own.

“An art center and a music center. Why not go for it all,” she said.

Residents have until Feb. 16 to weigh in. At that point, the town plans to adopt a community vision for this site.

Town Manager Matt Hart says West Hartford is invested in the outcome of the site, even though the town determined it was not feasible to purchase and redo the site itself.

“You know we don't want to just sit on the sidelines and watch how things develop. We want to remain actively involved,” Hart said.

That's where the community comes in to play.

“What uses would the community see as preferable for that site long term? You know, is it a combination of recreational uses combined with some redevelopment opportunities. Working with private businesses for example? That's one scenario,” Hart said.

Two outcomes, however, remain clear. The town hopes to maintain the recreational assets here while also increasing its list of taxable properties.

