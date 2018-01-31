Man wanted in East Hartford shooting captured in North Carolina

Two men wanted in CT were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday night.

East Hartford police said 26-year-old Carlton Depeyster, and 28-year-old Paul Comer were both arrested.

Depeyster is wanted in connection with a shooting that happened on Jan. 18 at a Krauszer’s convenience store on Main Street in East Hartford.

When police arrived, they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim has since been released from the hospital.

Depeyster has outstanding warrants from East Hartford for first-degree assault and criminal use of a firearm.

Police said Comer was wanted on a state parole warrant.

“This is an excellent example of the collaborative efforts that occur on a daily basis between the U.S. Marshal’s Service and our local partners to Investigate and arrest violent individuals who attempt to flee justice” said U.S. Marshal Brian Taylor, District of Connecticut.

Depeyster and Comer will be held until they are extradited from North Carolina.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.