Superintendent: Guilford dealing with 'enormously tragic loss' in wake of teen's shooting

Ethan Song, 15, died from a gunshot wound he received at a home on Seaside Avenue in Guilford on Wednesday. (WFSB)

An investigation into what led to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy continued in Guilford on Thursday.

School officials said they would make grief counselors and therapy dogs available for students at Guilford High School, where Ethan Song was a freshman.

Guilford superintendent Paul Freeman called it "an enormously tragic loss" during a news conference on Thursday morning.

"That is something our students are going to have to come to terms with," Freeman said. "Our focus today is to help them do that."

Freeman said the district's crisis team was at Guilford High School early Thursday morning.

"We have our school-based support staff present at the school today, we have additional staff from Guilford Youth & Family Services to help today," Freeman said. "We also have a local therapist that we work with regularly and a therapy dog will be in the school today."

He said the focus was to try and maintain as normal of a day as possible, but recognize that students need time to speak with each other and the adults in the school.

"We need to be there to support them," Freeman said.

Police said they were called to a home on Seaside Avenue around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

They found two teenage boys. One of them, identified as Ethan, was found to have been shot.

Police said Ethan was rushed to the hospital, but it was too late.

Investigators have been trying to piece together how and why it happened.

They said no adults were home at the time and they don't know how the teens got the gun.

The community has been trying to cope with the tragedy.

"It's really weird to think a small town like this, that something that crazy could happen," said Jeremy Rothstein, a Guilford High School student.

The name of the second teen who was at the scene has not been released.

"We have no reason to believe the other individual is even one of our students," Freeman said. "The other individual's identity has not been confirmed. I have no way to know if he is or is not a student."

Freeman said if the other person is a Guilford student, the district would do everything to support that person.

No one was in custody.

"I am confident that this community will come together to help the families that were directly impacted by this as well as anyone who is grieving the unfortunate death of one of our bright stars in this community," said Guilford first selectman Matt Hoey.

Hoey said Gov. Dannel Malloy's office gave Guilford permission to lower flags on town properties to half staff.

"We would encourage anyone in town who has the same capacity to do that tribute to lower their flags as well," he said.

