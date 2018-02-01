20 more flu-related deaths in the past week

State health officials released updated flu statistics on Thursday, which state there have been 20 new flu-related deaths in the past week.

This comes as officials continue to say that influenza activity remains high.

As of this week's update, the state Department of Public Health said 1,154 people in Connecticut have been hospitalized with the flu this season.

There have been 52 flu-related deaths, 44 of which were people aged 65 or older.

The numbers are updated every week.

“We have heard from individuals concerned about reports of a shortage of rapid flu tests. This is not surprising for this time in the flu season, especially with the volume of patients presenting with flu symptoms. Fortunately, our hospitals have other ways to test patients hospitalized with severe symptoms of influenza,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino.

Officials said the symptoms to look for include fever, sore throat, muscle and body aches, cough, runny and stuffy nose, and headache.

Doctors warn people to wash their hands, cover their coughs and simply stay away from others when they're sick. They said simple steps like that can help stop the virus from spreading.

Places like schools, senior living communities and churches said they've been on high alert.

The Archdiocese of Hartford issued guidelines to its 127 parishes. It said it will return to normal liturgical practices once the risk of the flu has passed.

