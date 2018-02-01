Updated flu statistics expected to be released today

State health officials are expected to release updated flu statistics on Thursday.

This as they continue to say that influenza activity remains high.

As of its most recent update last week, the state Department of Public Health said nearly 830 people in Connecticut have been hospitalized with the flu this season.

There have been 32 flu-related deaths, 23 of which were people aged 65 or older.

The numbers are updated every week.

Officials said the symptoms to look for include fever, sore throat, muscle and body aches, cough, runny and stuffy nose, and headache.

Doctors warn people to wash their hands, cover their coughs and simply stay away from others when they're sick. They said simple steps like that can help stop the virus from spreading.

Places like schools, senior living communities and churches said they've been on high alert.

The Archdiocese of Hartford issued guidelines to its 127 parishes. It said it will return to normal liturgical practices once the risk of the flu has passed.

