Man throws brick at Hartford Police Department window

A man threw a brick at the window of the lobby at the Hartford Police Department early Thursday morning.

According to police, Ryan Robbins, 38, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief.

They said Robbins walked into the front lobby of the department on High Street and immediately threw the brick at the front "Teleserve" window.

“Officers were concerned," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police. "[They] came out and placed him under arrest, and said 'What’s your problem?' Basically, he told them, he wanted to be arrested."

The window was severely cracked, police reported. It had to be taped off for safety reasons.

Foley said the glass is bulletproof, so the officers weren't at risk.

Robbins was transported to detention.

“He has a significant history, but a lot of real low-level stuff that should tell the court he’s more in the court," Foley said. "He’s more in the need of mental health services as opposed to, staring through gray bars for a long period of time.”

