Overnight snow expected to make morning commute slick

A changeover from rain to snow overnight is just the beginning of what Channel 3 meteorologists are describing as an active weather pattern to kick off February.

Most of the state will see rain Thursday night, according to Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest.

The northwest hills will see a wintry mix or wet snow Thursday night, but then the rain changes over to snow for most by early Friday morning.

There could be a period of moderate to heavy snow overnight.

Channel 3 declared an Early Warning Weather Day because of what may happen ahead of the Friday morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for Windham and Tolland counties into Friday morning.

"Temperatures will drop into the 20s by dawn and that means a layer of ice will form underneath the snow," DePrest said.

The drop in temperatures could make for a very slippery morning commute.

"Snow will end from west to east between 5 a.m. and 8 a.m. Total snow accumulation will range from a coating to 2”, but 2-4” of snow may fall in the hills of Northeastern and Northwestern Connecticut," DePrest said.

After the snow ends, it will become partly sunny, but it'll be cold.

Temps for Friday should range between the 20s and low-30s in the morning and will likely drop through the 20s by the afternoon.

Wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph will make for wind chills in the single digits and teens for most of the day.

The wind is expected to lessen Friday night.

Saturday should be dry but cold with highs only in the mid-to-upper 20s, despite sunshine.

A coastal storm moves closer to New England on Sunday, and there could be some spotty snow in the morning.

Snow or a wintry mix will become steadier during the afternoon.

DePrest said a change to rain appears likely for the state by Sunday evening.

"Rain could change back to a wintry mix or snow before ending late Sunday night or very early Monday morning," DePrest said.

