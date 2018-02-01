Slick spots expected for tomorrow morning's commute

People in northern Connecticut woke up to perhaps a fresh coating of snow as some showers rolled through the state on Thursday morning.

It was just the beginning of what meteorologist Mark Dixon described as an active weather pattern to start the month of February.

"There could be a spotty light mix in the northwest hills through early afternoon," Dixon said. "Then by the evening commute, it will be scattered rain for most of the state."

However, a mix possible in the hills.

Track the potential precipitation with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.

Temperatures will range between 38 and 45 degrees.

"An arctic front arrives [Thursday night] and will clear the state around daybreak Friday," Dixon said. "As it moves in, it will transition the rain over to snow before ending. We are still forecasting a coating to an inch or 2, leading to slick travel in spots."

Channel 3 will begin its morning broadcast at 4 a.m. to help drivers prepare.

"As the front moves offshore quickly, the sun comes out but temperatures will drop and the wind increases out of the northwest," Dixon reported.

Temps for Friday should range between the 20s and low-30s in the morning and will likely drop through the 20s by the afternoon.

Wind gusts of between 30 and 40 mph will make for wind chills in the single digits and teens for most of the day.

"Friday night will be clear and quite cold with lows in the single digits and lower teens," said meteorologist Scot Haney. "Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below."

The wind is expected to lessen Friday night.

Saturday should be dry but cold with highs only in the mid-to-upper 20s, despite sunshine.

"Sunday, we expect our next round of precip and it appears to be coming in a bit sooner," Dixon said. "Given the latest trends, it will likely start as snow, then go over to a mix or rain, the perhaps end as snow."

Because of the early arrival, Dixon believes it will leave sooner.

"As of now, it will be a thing of the past by the Monday morning commute," he said.

Read the latest technical discussion here.

For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.