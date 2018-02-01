Man charged with trying to steal Hartford officer's car

Christian Rodriguez is accused of stealing an officer's personal vehicle from the Hartford Police Department parking lot. (Hartford police)

A Hartford police officer said he caught a teen trying to steal his personal vehicle overnight.

Christian Rodriguez, 19, of Hartford, faces third-degree trespassing, third-degree larceny and interfering with a police officer charges.

According to police, the officer was having battery issues with the vehicle just after 2:30 a.m. on Thursday.

“He was coming off duty and he was having battery problems," said Deputy Chief Brian Foley, Hartford police. "So he popped the hood up, had the car running with the hood up, as he was having difficulty getting it started.”

The car was parked in the Hartford Police Department's gravel lot on High Street.

He left the vehicle for a short time.

When he came back, he saw the car slowly moving from its parking spot.

Police said the officer assumed he left the vehicle in drive and ran over to it.

However, he quickly realized that someone was behind the wheel.

"He was able to get the suspect out, and place him under arrest," Foley said.

Rodriguez was detained and arrested without incident.

