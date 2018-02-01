States with the best dental health: Where CT ranks

Connecticut ranks among the states with the best dental health, according to a new study.

February is National Children's Dental Health Month.

In recognition of that, the personal finance website WalletHub.com released its list of states with the best dental health.

Connecticut ranked third on the list.

Only Minnesota and Wisconsin were higher.

See the complete top 10 here.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 25 key indicators like share of adolescents who visited a dentist in the past year, dental treatment costs and share of adults with low life satisfaction due to oral condition.

Connecticut's "dental habits & care" rank was 7 but its "oral health" rank was 2.

Alabama, Arkansas and Mississippi were the worst, according to WalletHub.

Read more about the study on WalletHub's website here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.