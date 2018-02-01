Gas leak closes intersection in Hartford

Nearly four decades after the unexplained drowning death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators tell "48 Hours" that her then-husband, actor Robert Wagner, is now a person of interest.More >
Nearly four decades after the unexplained drowning death of Hollywood star Natalie Wood, Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators tell "48 Hours" that her then-husband, actor Robert Wagner, is now a person of interest.More >
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
A 7-year-old Iowa boy is fighting for his life after being diagnosed with the flu.More >
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >
Two sisters have been indicted in the fatal spanking and beating of a 3-year-old with a baseball bat for taking a cupcake from the kitchen.More >
Police in Guilford said a 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooting on Wednesday.More >
Police in Guilford said a 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooting on Wednesday.More >
Dozens of parasitic worms were found burrowing in the feet of a young Canadian couple after a recent trip to the Dominican Republic.More >
Dozens of parasitic worms were found burrowing in the feet of a young Canadian couple after a recent trip to the Dominican Republic.More >
January is going into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation.More >
January is going into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation.More >
An investigation into what led to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy continued in Guilford on Thursday.More >
An investigation into what led to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy continued in Guilford on Thursday.More >
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
A federal investigation is underway after a Texas man died in a gruesome accident at a tire recycling plant.More >
If everything comes together in the forecast, Friday morning's commute could be a slick one.More >
If everything comes together in the forecast, Friday morning's commute could be a slick one.More >
Two men wanted in CT were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday night.More >
Two men wanted in CT were arrested in Charlotte, North Carolina on Wednesday night.More >