Gas leak closes intersection in Hartford

A gas leak shut down two streets in Hartford on Thursday morning.

According to both police and firefighters, the leak happened at Farmington Avenue and Whitney Street.

Both streets were closed in the area while crews searched for the source.

They asked drivers to avoid the area.

No evacuations were ordered.

