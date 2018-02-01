2 students shot at Los Angeles middle school

Two students were shot inside a classroom at Sal Castro Middle School in Los Angeles on Thursday morning, city police Sgt. Edward Bernal said.

A female student has been taken into custody, Bernal told CNN affiliate KTLA.

Further updates to this story will be posted here.

"The situation is under control," Bernal said. The conditions of the two wounded students are unknown.

