Couple arrested for targeting homes on social media to burglarize

Melissa Hafey and Daniel Taylor are accused of picking burglary targets off of social media. (Glastonbury police)

A man and a woman were apprehended in connection with what Glastonbury police called a string of burglaries.

Police said 29-year-old Melissa Hafey and her boyfriend, 33-year-old Daniel Taylor, were arrested for residential burglaries, car thefts and firearm thefts.

They said the pair systematically checked social media to target their victims.

"The Glastonbury Police Department was investigating several burglaries that occurred between September and December of 2017," said Sgt. Corey Davis.

Hafey was arrested by West Hartford police after crashing a stolen car in their town in November.

Officers spotted a crack pipe in plain view and found a handgun stolen out of South Hadley, Massachusetts.

Glastonbury police were notified after a local woman's passport was also found inside the stolen car. When they went to the victim's home on Barrington Way, they found it had been ransacked.

The victim told police she had gone on vacation to Florida a week prior to the burglary.

Another burglary was reported by a Glastonbury resident on Taylor Town Road, and even with a cat sitter, the burglars managed to get in.

Another house was hit on Forest Lane, every time the owners were on vacation or away.

"They were using social media to try and find their targets to try and determine who might be home when, who was on vacation, what kind of items they might have at their homes,” Davis said.

Their charges included burglary, larceny, possession of burglar tools, theft of a firearm, criminal mischief and criminal attempt at burglary.

Hafey faced a judge in Manchester Superior Court on Jan. 10. Taylor was arraigned on Wednesday.

Police are reminding residents to avoid posting your location about where you're traveling and when you'll be away from home.

