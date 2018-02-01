Two Toys "R" Us stores no longer listed as closing

Toys "R" Us announced a list of stores they are closing

A Toys "R" Us and a Babies "R" Us that were slated to close are no longer on the list of stores shutting down in Connecticut.

Last week, Toys “R” Us announced a plan to shutter a fifth of its U.S. stores including four in Connecticut.

The company initially said it planned to close the Newington Toys "R" Us, both stores in North Haven and Waterbury, along with the Manchester Babies "R" Us.

However, on Thursday, the Babies "R" Us Manchester and Toys“R”Us/Babies“R”Us Waterbury stores are no longer on the list.

Now the only two stores on the list are Newington and North Haven.

The troubled retailer, which declared bankruptcy in September, said it was looking to close down as many as 182 outlets across the country, according to a court filing last Tuesday.

