Family says Waterbury mother died from the flu

Cecilia Forget was 62 years old when she died, reportedly from the flu (Family photos)

A Waterbury family is dealing with a heartbreaking loss.

Jennifer Forget said her mom died last week, and doctors say it was because of the flu.

Cecilia Forget was just 62 years old and had gotten the flu shot, and as far as her daughter Jennifer could tell, her mom was a healthy person.

“I had no goodbye. This was it and I never would’ve ever thought it was the flu,” Forget said.

Last Friday was the last time the 23-year-old from Waterbury saw her mom.

“In the morning that Friday and I ran to her home and she was on the floor. She was just gasping for air,” Forget said.

The daughter says she called 911 for an ambulance, but her mom never made it to the hospital.

“We didn’t even make it down the street and she went into cardiac arrest,” Forget said.

Doctors told the family Cecilia had the flu, specifically strand “A,” which the family said isn’t covered in this year’s vaccination.

“She was telling us she was dizzy. She was telling us she felt achy and she wanted to rest. Just like a regular cold,” Forget said.

The mother of two was a natural caretaker. A retired teacher’s assistant from Waterbury Public Schools, who also cared for a husband at home suffering from dementia.

“She just had the biggest heart and she loved every one of her students too,” Forget said, adding that she is now urging everyone to be wary of the flu. “Any small symptom. You can think it’s a cold but please get checked out. Please.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family and can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.