Former daycare worker accused of child abuse sentenced to jail

A now 24-year-old daycare worker, who was accused of abusing young children in her care, found out how long she will spend behind bars.

Nicole Mayo was sentenced to less than two years in jail after a judge says she force fed children and called them names.

While Mayo says she didn't do any of those things, she did take a type of a plea deal.

On Thursday, Mayo learned she’ll spend 20 months behind bars and will be on probation for five years.

Victim's families were there to see the decision for themselves.

“It has been a rough two years. We've had a lot of family and daycare changes,” said Wilder Zandonella, who said her son was abused by Mayo.

The alleged abuse happened in a Glastonbury daycare two years ago.

Daycare workers say they saw Mayo force feeding children, and some even threw up, and she reported called children names and smacked one on the back of the head.

“We hope you've made some deep reflections about the choices you've made in 2015. We hope you come out of this a better person,” Wilder said.

Mayo's attorney says there was no physical evidence of the abuse and no one caught the alleged acts on video.

Mayo pleaded guilty to one of three counts of child abuse.

“There wasn't anything of a cell phone, selfie of anything and that's a surprise to me,” said Attorney Michael A. Peck.

Mayo's family wouldn't talk outside the courtroom but Mayo's grandmother Claire Mayo talked in court.

They're maintaining her innocence, saying “this isn't Nicole, she has been misjudged, I don't this is fair.”

For Zandonella, she hopes others never go through something like this.

“We are thankful she is serving time and it serves another message to daycares and parents to pay attention to where you are sending your child to daycare,” Zandonella said.

A judge also ordered that she'll have to do 50 hours of community service for every year she's on probation.

