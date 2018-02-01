Briefly trending colder and windy, then tracking precip for Sunday!

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

With the exception of a narrow band in southwestern CT (that is dissipating), the snow is over, clouds have been eroding allowing for sunshine… also, the wind is up and temps will continue going down. The wind chill this afternoon/evening will go from the teens into the single digits (subzero tonight).

Saturday will be dry, partly to mostly sunny and cold. Sunday, our next chance for precip comes during the afternoon into the evening… could see it all from snow to a mix/rain then perhaps back to snow before ending very early Monday morning.

Another system takes aim on Southern New England next Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

------------------------------------

TODAY, GROUNDHOG DAY !

Overnight, as expected, rain transitioned to snow across the state as cold air arrived on a northwesterly wind. In some of the hill towns of NW and NE Connecticut, the highest amounts were received: 5” in Tolland, 4” in Torrington, 3.5” in Woodbury and 3” officially at Windsor Locks (Bradley Int’l). Through the commute, the snow tapered off from west to east. Cloud cover erodes as we head through the rest of the morning, becoming mostly sunny.

Temperature-wise, highs for the day have already been achieved (in the mid-30s, predawn). They’ll continue dropping as the day progresses as colder air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind. It will be rather gusty, to 30-40 mph. By the later afternoon hours, into the evening commute… temperatures will be in the teens. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the single digits and even below zero, at times!

Tonight, will be clear and quite cold with lows 5-15. The gusty wind will subside and the sky will be mainly clear.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday will mostly sunny and cold with highs only ranging from 25 to 30. A southwesterly breeze will keep wind chill in the teens.

A coastal storm will take aim at New England on Sunday. The center will track over or very close to Southern New England by Sunday night. That means milder ocean air will work its way into the state. While there could be some spotty snow Sunday morning, snow or a wintry mix will become steadier during the afternoon. A change to rain appears likely for much of the state during the evening. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Rain could change back to a wintry mix or snow before ending late Sunday night or very early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees and surfaces may become slick once again.

NEXT WEEK…

The Monday morning commute could be tricky, but we’ll be in good shape the rest of the day as the coastal storm will move northward and away from Southern New England. The sky will be partly sunny and a gusty northwest wind will develop. We expect highs to range from 35 to 40. Temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon and the mercury will likely dip into the teens at night.

Tuesday will be a quiet, but cold day with a partly sunny sky and highs from the 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere.

A very active weather pattern will send the next storm our way on Wednesday. Once again, it looks like we’ll be dealing with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain. Temperatures will greatly depend on the storm track. They may remain in the 30s over interior portions of the state, but temperatures could reach the 40s closer to the coast.

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with highs in the low to middle 30s.

JANUARY 2018…

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon and Bruce DePrest

