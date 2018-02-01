Rain changing to snow will make for a very slippery morning commute!

THIS EVENING AND TONIGHT…

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been issued for Tolland and Windham Counties from 10 pm this evening until 9 am tomorrow morning. A cold front will move across the state tonight and we are going to see quite a few changes by morning. Most of the state will have a period of rain this evening. The Northwest Hills will see a wintry mix of rain and wet snow. After highs in the low and mid 40s today, temperatures will slide back through the 30s this evening. A change to all snow will occur statewide after midnight and there may be a period of moderate to heavy snow. Snow will end from west to east between 5:00 and 8:00 in the morning. Total snow accumulation will range from a coating to 2”, but 2-4” of snow may fall in the hills of Northeastern and Northwestern Connecticut. Temperatures will drop into the 20s by dawn and that means a layer of ice will form underneath the snow. This could make for a treacherous morning commute! Any surface that is not treated will be very slippery. Please be careful driving and walking!

TOMORROW, GROUNDHOG DAY…

Snow will end quickly and the sky will become partly sunny. However, a gusty wind will develop and the air will turn progressively colder. Temperatures will be in the 20s and lower 30s in the morning, but they will likely drop through the 20s during the afternoon then into the teens by evening. The northwesterly wind will gust to 30-40 mph and wind chill temperatures will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.

Friday night will be clear and quite cold with lows 5-15. Wind chill temperatures will drop to zero or below. The gusty wind will subside later Friday night. The sky will be mainly clear.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY…

Saturday will partly sunny and cold. Highs will only range from 25-30. A southwesterly breeze will freshen as the day progresses and that will keep wind chill temperatures in the teens.

A coastal storm will take aim at New England on Sunday. The center will track over or very close to Southern New England by Sunday night. That means milder ocean air will work its way into the state. While there could be some spotty snow Sunday morning, snow or a wintry mix will become steadier during the afternoon. A change to rain appears likely for much of the state Sunday evening. Daytime highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Rain could change back to a wintry mix or snow before ending late Sunday night or very early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees and surfaces may become slick once again.

NEXT WEEK…

The Monday morning commute could be tricky, but we’ll be in good shape the rest of the day. The coastal storm will move northward and away from Southern New England. The sky will be partly sunny and a gusty northwest wind will develop. Highs are expected to range from 35-40. Temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon and the mercury will likely dip into the teens by late Monday night.

Tuesday will be a quiet, but cold day with partly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to 30-35 elsewhere.

A very active weather pattern will send the next storm our way on Wednesday. Once again, it looks like we’ll be dealing with a wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain. Temperatures will greatly depend on the storm track. They may remain in the 30s over interior portions of the state, but temperatures could reach the 40s closer to the coast.

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with highs in the low to middle 30s.

JANUARY 2018…

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

