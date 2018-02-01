Crash closes part of I-95 north in Milford

Part of I-95 north in Milford is closed for a crash.

The highway is closed between exits 40 and 41, according to the Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

