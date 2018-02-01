19-year-old man dies after being shot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 19-year-old city man has died after being shot in the head earlier this week.

Authorities say Eric Heard died at Bridgeport Hospital on Wednesday night after having been on life support. Officials initially said Heard died Tuesday night, but later issued a correction.

Police officers responded to reports of a shooting late Tuesday afternoon and found Heard lying in a street.

Officials say the motive remains under investigation and no arrests have been made.

Heard's death was the city's second homicide of the year.

