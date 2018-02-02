Storm leaves frigid cold in its wake

Since the snow left, the concern shifted toward some cold temperatures and a frigid wind chill.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon called Friday's storm system a quick-hitting one that changed from rain on Thursday night over to snow by the early morning hours of Friday.

A winter weather advisory that was in place for some of the northern counties has since expired.

Dixon reported totals of 5 inches in Tolland to 3.5 inches in Woodbury.

"Through the commute, the snow tapered off from west to east," he said. "Cloud cover erodes as we head through the rest of the morning, becoming mostly sunny."

As the storm left, cold air followed.

It sparked worries of a potential flash freeze, which could lead to some slippery roads.

High temperatures for the day were already achieved in the low-30s and 20s.

Dixon said throughout the day on Friday, wind gusts could blow between 30 and 40 mph.

"The wind itself will make it feel even colder," Dixon said.

Temperatures will continue to drop through the afternoon.

Dixon said they'll will go from the 20s to the teens by 6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Factoring in the wind, temps will feel like they're in the single digits or even below zero.

The wind will subside by Friday night.

Saturday looks to be mostly sunny, but cold. Highs should range from 25 to 30. However, a breeze will make it feel like the teens.

"A coastal storm will take aim at New England on Sunday," Dixon said. "The center will track over or very close to southern New England by Sunday night."

There could be some spotty snow in the state by Sunday morning.

"Snow or a wintry mix will become steadier during the afternoon," Dixon said. "A change to rain appears likely for much of the state during the evening."

Highs for Sunday should reach the upper 30s.

"Rain could change back to a wintry mix or snow before ending late Sunday night or very early Monday morning," Dixon said. "Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees and surfaces may become slick once again."

While the Monday morning commute may be tricky, the rest of the day looks clear with highs ranging from 35 to 40.

