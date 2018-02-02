Drivers in Canton heed police warnings, stay safe on slick roads

Friday's fast-hitting snowstorm made for some slippery driving conditions in towns like Canton.

However, police told Channel 3 that drivers heeded their warnings and took it slow during the morning commute.

Channel 3 did spot some blacktop on Route 44, but found that it was still slick.

The wind also made it feel much colder than it was.

Canton Public Schools posted a two hour delay for Friday morning. See the complete list of closings here.

Eversource reported more than 800 power outages, mostly in Coventry, at one point. That number has been significantly reduced as of 7 a.m.

