Old nursery burns in Bristol overnight

A building that was once part of the old Bristol Nursery burned overnight, according to the Bristol Fire Department.

Firefighters said the responded to a structure fire on Pinehurst Road around 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

They said the building was unoccupied at the time, so no injuries were reported.

They said it was being used as storage space by a local landscaping company.

A cause for the fire remains under investigation.

