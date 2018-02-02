Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained

A Toys "R" Us and a Babies "R" Us that were slated to close are no longer on the list of stores shutting down in Connecticut.More >
The Lutz Museum in Manchester held its annual Groundhog Day celebration on Friday morning.More >
A Waterbury family is dealing with a heartbreaking loss. Jennifer Forget said her mom died last week, and doctors say it was because of the flu.More >
A man and a woman were apprehended in connection with what Glastonbury police called a string of burglaries.More >
The flu season at the beginning of 2018 has been worse than normal across the United States, even for the people charged with keeping us safe and healthy when we go to the hospital.More >
The children -- ages 8, 9 and 10 -- were assaulted with "an electronic control device" and beaten by two women using belts and extension cords, police said.More >
Since the snow left, the concern shifted toward some cold temperatures and a frigid wind chill.More >
Ever dreamed of owning a home in a pretty Italian village?More >
Temperature-wise, highs for the day have already been achieved (in the mid-30s, predawn). They’ll continue dropping as the day progresses as colder air filters into the state on a northwesterly wind. It will be rather gusty, to 30-40 mph. By the later afternoon hours, into the evening commute… temperatures will be in the teens. Factoring in the wind, it will feel more like the single digits and even below zero, at times!More >
If everything comes together in the forecast, Friday morning's commute could be a slick one.More >
