Father lunges at Larry Nassar in court before being restrained

The father of three daughters who have been abused by Larry Nassar tried to attack the former doctor in Eaton County court Friday before he was tackled and arrested by security.

Before he moved toward Nassar, Randall Margraves asked the judge for personal time alone with the "demon."

"I would ask you, as part of the sentencing to grant me five minutes in a locked room with this demon," he asked. "Would you give me one minute?"

When the judge declined, he charged at Nassar.

