New London police look at installing city cameras

The New London Police Department is looking into installing a city camera system.

Capt. Brian Wright said the department believes the placement of cameras in certain areas would contribute to public safety.

"The system would be designed to improve the department's ability to prevent and detect public safety emergencies, criminal conduct, as well as identify and apprehend participants of such events," Wright said.

Wright called it "smart policing" technology.

He said it, combined efforts from the community, could provide a safer community, a more efficient agency and a great enhancement to the department's investigative abilities.

