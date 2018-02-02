J.Timothy's overloaded by wings preorders ahead of big game

It’s going to be a super busy weekend for one popular Plainville restaurant. (WFSB)

As the New England Patriots are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Sunday's big games, at least one chicken wing place in Connecticut has already thrown down a flag on the play.

J. Timothy's Taverne in Plainville said it is fully booked for both Saturday and Sunday.

"[It's the] earliest we've ever been fully booked," the taverne posted. "Wow. Won't have final numbers til Sunday night, but approximately 11.5 tons (23,000 pounds)."

A followup post apologized to customers.

"Fully booked for take out on both Saturday & Sunday!" the post read. "Sorry, no more orders for Super Bowl. Thank you!"

The business said this marks the third year in a row that it sold out.

According to the National Chicken Council, fans will eat 1.35 billion chicken wings over the weekend. That's 20 million more wings than in 2017.

If fans filled every NFL stadium to capacity, each fan would get 625 wings. That's enough to circle the earth three times.

