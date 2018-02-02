Saline scarce during 'widespread' flu season

A saline shortage, caused in part by Hurricane Maria, has prompted lawmakers and hospital officials to raise a red flag as flu season rages on.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal and medical professionals from Hartford Hospital said they will urge steps to address what they're calling a "critical shortage" of IV saline.

Supplies were tight before the hurricane.

The shortage was worsened when Hurricane Maria ravaged Puerto Rico, doctors said.

Power was cut to manufacturing plants that make much of the U.S. supply of the fluid-filled saline bags.

Hospital officials said doctors have been resorting to using Gatorade due to the scarcity.

Medical professionals and Blumenthal will provide an update on flu cases and trends during a news conference at Hartford Hospital.

It starts at 1:30 p.m.

