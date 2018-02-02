CT lawmaker meets with refugee children separated from families by Trump's travel ban

It's been a year since the president took his tougher stance on illegal immigration and enacted a travel ban.

With the anniversary of the executive order being this past weekend, Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he met with children on Friday who were separated from their families as a result of the ban.

He said he met with students who participated in a specialized tutoring program for refugee youth at Wilbur Cross International Academy, which is run by the Integrated Refugee and Immigrant Services, or IRIS, group.

Trump's ban affected immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

A 5k race, called the Run for Refugees, is scheduled to happen on Sunday at Wilbur Cross High School in New Haven. Thousands of runners are expected to race and show their support in rebuke of Trump's policy.

More information on registering for that can be found here.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.