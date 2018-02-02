I-395 south reopens in Killingly after 1 car crash

A portion of Interstate 395 south was closed in Killingly on Friday afternoon.
According to the Department of Transportation, a motor vehicle crash involving only one vehicle happened near exit 37B.
The crash was first reported around 12:15 p.m. The highway reopened just before 2 p.m.
State police said the Life Star emergency helicopter was called to the scene; however, they did not believe the injuries were life-threatening.
The South Killingly Fire Department reported that the driver and a passenger were trapped in the vehicle.
It said two people in the car were extricated and brought to area hospitals.
