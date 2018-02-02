State recognizes Connecticut athletes competing in Olympics

Eight Connecticut athletes will get a chance to perform at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.

Gov. Dannel Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman sought to recognize them on Friday.

Zach Donohue of Madison will compete in figure skating. Mac Bohonnon and Kiley McKinnon, also of Madison, will go for the gold in freestyle skiing. Milford's Mark Arcobello is playing ice hockey. Emily Sweeney of Suffield and Tucker West of Ridgefield will compete in the luge. Finally, Lindsey Jacobellis of Roxbury and Julia Marino of Westport will look to medal in snowboarding.

“We are incredibly proud to have a group of talented, powerful, and determined athletes from Connecticut representing our nation on an international stage in one of the most prominent sporting events in the world,” Malloy said. “Although the games might be taking place on the other side of the globe, you can bet that there will be a vocal contingent of supporters in Connecticut cheering on our hometown stars. We congratulate all of the athletes on their impressive accomplishments and wish them the best of luck in the coming days.”

Wyman marveled at the athletes' commitment and dedication to their respective sports.

"Connecticut couldn’t be prouder of them,” she said. “It’s a lot of responsibility to represent your nation overseas, but we know they will do a great job and enjoy the adventure. We are rooting for all of them and look forward to welcoming them home.”

For more on Team USA, head to its website here.

