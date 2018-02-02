A cold/windy Monday, also tracking a mid-week storm...

AFTERNOON UPDATE...

Behind a cold front, temperatures will be steady or even drop as the afternoon progresses ...the wind will make it feel even colder, but it will be sunny!

The wind subsides tonight and with a clear sky initially, we’ll dip into the teens if not single digits before clouds start to increase toward daybreak.

Tomorrow will be a dry day, with a mix of sun and clouds, the wind becomes more southwesterly getting temps back into the mid-30s.

Regarding the storm Wednesday, based on latest model trends, precip should begin after the morning commute. Given the storm track, over/near CT, it looks to start as snow and then transition to a mix or even a chilly rain from south to north. It ends/exits, Wednesday night (predawn Thursday) as perhaps some snow as cold air arrives as the storm is departing. As of now, towns in the Hills of NW CT will likely get the most (5-10"), where as towns closer to the I-84 corridor may get 2-5" and then just a coating to an inch or two for Coastal and Southeastern CT. Highly subject to change, as new data comes in we will update our forecast accordingly as the storm track comes into better focus!

We’re then fairly quiet Thursday/Friday, with another potential system arriving over the 2nd half of the weekend.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon

Windy and Colder Today

The coastal storm that brought us a pretty good amount of rain during the day yesterday and last night has now moved out of the area. With that said, there's a lot of standing water and the temp is dropping. We're getting reports of black ice in many locations this morning from Bethel to Windsor Locks, so please be careful out there under foot and under tire. The sky will be partly to mostly sunny today as a gusty northwest wind ushers in colder air. Temps will only be in the upper 20s to mid 30s later this afternoon. The mercury will likely dip into the teens by later tonight.

Less Wind Tuesday

Tomorrow will be a quiet, but cold day with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs will range from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere.

Stormy Wednesday

Our next storm will arrive early Wednesday. Once again, the storm is expected to follow a warmer track near or to the west of Connecticut, but not without some wintry weather. Snow or a wintry mix will begin during the late hours of the morning. It's expected to snow in CT for about 4 to 5 hours before we see a change over to mixed precip in NW CT and plain rain everywhere else. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s across most of the state by the time the evening commute rolls in. However, as the storm makes a departure, colder air will wrap in and change plain rain back over to snow late Wednesday night and very early Thursday morning.

A quiet week’s end

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with lows 15-25 and highs 30-35. Friday will be dry and cold as well with partly sunny skies, lows in the teens, and highs in the low and middle 30s.

A few showers Saturday, rain Sunday

We may have a few rain and snow showers Saturday, courtesy of an approaching warm front. There may be a period when light, steady mixed precipitation comes. Should this event occur, minor accumulations may make roads slippery.

Sunday may be quite rainy. The parent low pressure system responsible for the warm front’s arrival will help push the warm front far to the north. Warmer air will sweep into the state, along with tropical moisture, poised to make rain.

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron with Scot Haney

