A little wintry mix, then a lot of rain

A LITTLE MIX, THEN RAIN TODAY

Today’s weather will likely be marred by nuisance wintry precipitation that will amount to just enough to cause minor aggravation. A complex of lows that, together, will amount to a coastal storm, will take aim at New England. The storm will likely have multiple low pressure centers; one will pass through New England by tonight and the other will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast at around the same juncture.

Here in Connecticut, a southerly flow in advance of the storm will spread milder ocean air into the state. Most likely, the entrapment of cold air will cause a few to several hours wintry weather, especially during the later morning and early afternoon, and especially northwest of Hartford. At this point in time, however, the precipitation will remain spotty and light, so accumulation of snow and slush will be very meager – if at all. 0-1” is what we are thinking for areas northwest of Hartford. The precipitation will become steadier after 2 PM, and at the same time, transition to all rain throughout the state. It is possible that a few locations that have resistant pockets of cold air may be icy into the middle or late afternoon, but generally, rain should rule the roost during the mid-afternoon through the evening. We will likely receive 0.5”-1.0” of rain.

Highs will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Rain could change back to a wintry mix or snow before ending late tonight or very early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees and untreated surfaces may become slick after midnight, so if your plans are to stay out late, be aware that there may be a few hazards popping up.

NEXT WEEK

Windy and colder Monday

The coastal storm will move northward and away from southern New England Monday. The sky will be partly sunny and a gusty northwest wind will usher in colder air. Highs in the mid to upper 30s are expected. However, temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon and the mercury will likely dip into the teens by late Monday night.

Less wind Tuesday

Tuesday will be a quiet, but cold day with partly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere. High pressure will be king, helping to support such a fine day.

Stormy Wednesday

An active weather pattern will send the next storm our way Wednesday. Once again, the storm is expected to follow a warmer track near or to the west of Connecticut. Snow or a wintry mix should be underway during the morning commute, but a change to rain appears likely by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s across most of the state.

A quiet week’s end

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with lows 15-25 and highs 30-35. Friday will be dry and cold as well with partly sunny skies, lows in the teens, and highs in the low and middle 30s.

A few showers Saturday

We may have a few rain and snow showers Saturday, courtesy of a passing cold front. At this point, they will be weak and scattered, so the resulting inconvenience is not expected to be huge.

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

