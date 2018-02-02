A soggy Sunday night

A LITTLE MIX, THEN RAIN TODAY

A rainy night is in store. We are still seeing a little snow in far northwestern Connecticut, where there was some minor accumulation; however, the change-over is occurring now even there. From here on out, the precipitation will become steadier, and at the same time, heavier. Periods of rain will occur between now and 2 AM. In all likelihood, we will receive 0.5”-1.5” of rain.

Closer to dawn, watch out for ice. Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees and untreated, still wet, surfaces may become slick. So if your plans are to stay out really late or you have to wake up early, be aware that there may be a few hazards popping up.

NEXT WEEK

Windy and colder Monday

The coastal storm will move northward and away from southern New England Monday. The sky will be partly sunny and a gusty northwest wind will usher in colder air. Highs in the mid to upper 30s are expected. However, temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon and the mercury will likely dip into the teens by late Monday night.

Less wind Tuesday

Tuesday will be a quiet, but cold day with partly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere. High pressure will be king, helping to support such a fine day.

Stormy Wednesday

Our next storm will arrive early Wednesday. Once again, the storm is expected to follow a warmer track near or to the west of Connecticut, but not without some wintry weather. Snow or a wintry mix will begin during the wee hours of the morning and underway during the morning commute. It could be a longer, more stressful ride into work. By afternoon, however, warm air will have arrived to change the wintry mix to plain rain. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s across most of the state by the time the evening commute is here.

A quiet week’s end

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with lows 15-25 and highs 30-35. Friday will be dry and cold as well with partly sunny skies, lows in the teens, and highs in the low and middle 30s.

A few showers Saturday, rain Sunday

We may have a few rain and snow showers Saturday, courtesy of an approaching warm front. There may be a period when light, steady mixed precipitation comes. Should this event occur, minor accumulations may make roads slippery.

Sunday may be quite rainy. The parent low pressure system responsible for the warm front’s arrival will help push the warm front far to the north. Warmer air will sweep into the state, along with tropical moisture, poised to make rain.

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron

