Cold and quiet today; wintry weather tomorrow!

OUR MOST RECENT STORM

As expected, rain changed to snow across the state last night and early this morning. The changeover was quick in the higher elevations, but it took much longer in the valleys. Therefore, the most snow fell in the hills. Total snowfall ranged from a coating to more than 5 inches! Here is a list of snowfall totals from around the state: Warren 5.8”, Staffordville 5.2”, Lakeville and Tolland 5.0”, Stafford 4.4”, Thomaston and Colebrook 4.0”, Torrington 4.0”, Woodbury 3.5”, Pomfret 3.0”, Terryville and Canton 2.8”, New Fairfield 2.7”, Somers 2.3”, Waterbury 2.1”, Coventry and Moosup 2.0”, Union 2.0”, Watertown 1.5”, Killingly and East Killingly 1.1”, Simsbury 1.0”, and Windsor Locks 0.2”.

THE FIRST WEEKEND OF FEBRUARY

Today will be bright and cold; tomorrow will be cloudy with light wintry precipitation.

Today will be cold & bright

The first half of the weekend is looking good, although it will be breezy and cold. A partly to mostly sunny sky will come today. Highs will only be in the 20s to near 30 degrees. A southwesterly breeze could gust to 20 mph or higher in the afternoon and the wind chill will be in the single digits and teens most of the day.

We can expect increasing cloudiness tonight. Clouds and a southwesterly breeze will hold temperatures up a bit with lows ranging from 15-25 across the state.

Wintry weather tomorrow

Tomorrow’s weather will likely be marred by nuisance wintry precipitation that will amount to just enough to cause minor aggravation. A complex of lows that, together, will amount to a coastal storm, will take aim at New England on Sunday. The storm will likely have multiple low pressure centers; one will pass through New England by Sunday night and the other will move off the Mid-Atlantic Coast. Here in Connecticut, a southerly flow in advance of the storm will spread milder ocean air into the state. While there could be some spotty snow Sunday morning, a wintry mix will become steadier during the afternoon. A change to rain appears likely for much of the state by late afternoon and evening. Highs will range from the upper 30s to the middle 40s. Rain could change back to a wintry mix or snow before ending late Sunday night or very early Monday morning. Temperatures will fall back to near 30 degrees and untreated surfaces may become slick.

NEXT WEEK

The coastal storm will move northward and away from southern New England on Monday. The sky will be partly sunny and a gusty northwest wind will usher in colder air. Highs in the mid to upper 30s are expected. However, temperatures will begin to fall during the afternoon and the mercury will likely dip into the teens by late Monday night.

Tuesday will be a quiet, but cold day with partly sunny skies and highs ranging from the upper 20s in the Litchfield Hills to the low and middle 30s elsewhere.

An active weather pattern will send the next storm our way Wednesday. Once again, the storm is expected to follow a warmer track near or to the west of Connecticut. Snow or a wintry mix should be underway during the morning commute, but a change to rain appears likely by Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures should reach the low and middle 40s across most of the state.

Thursday will be partly sunny, windy and seasonably cold with lows 15-25 and highs 30-35.

Friday will be dry and cold as well with partly sunny skies, lows in the teens, and highs in the low and middle 30s.

JANUARY 2018

January went into the record books as a slightly colder than normal month with above normal precipitation. The average temperature at Bradley International Airport will come in at 25.2 degrees, which is 0.9 degrees colder than normal. We had 3.86” of precipitation, which is 0.63” above normal. This includes rain plus the water equivalent of snow and ice. Snowfall for the month was 13.7”, which is 1.4” above normal.

January started out very cold with sub-freezing temperatures the first 8 days. This was part of a lengthy deep freeze that began on Christmas Day and it lasted 2 weeks! The temperature reached a record high of 60 degrees on the 12th, and a record tying 59 degrees on the 13th. The record warmth came with a heavy rainstorm. The deep freeze followed by a warm, heavy rain led to flooding and major ice jams on some of the state’s streams and rivers, like the Housatonic and Connecticut River.

The highest temperature for the month was 60 degrees on the 12th and the lowest temperature was 9 below zero on the 7th. The mercury dipped below zero on 4 days during the first week of January.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron and Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest

“Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved”