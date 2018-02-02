Guilford comes together to remember teen killed in shooting

Ethan Song, 15, died of a gunshot at a home in Guilford on Wednesday. (GoFundMe)

While Guilford continues to grieve following the shooting death of a teenager, the shoreline town will hold a candlelight vigil.

The vigil in memory of 15-year-old Ethan Song will take place on the town Green around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, according to organizers.

Song died on Wednesday.

He and another teen were the only two people inside a house on Seaside Avenue at the time the gun went off.

What's unclear are the circumstances leading up to the shooting, specifically how and why Song was shot.

A Facebook post said Friday's vigil is to honor a life taken too long, It goes on to say "together as a community we can face the incomprehensible in our attempt to achieve a sense of peace and serenity."

In addition to the candlelight vigil, Channel 3 was told that calling hours for Song will be on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Congregational Church on the Green.

The funeral has been set at the same church at 10 a.m.

The news of Song's death has impacted a lot of people with ties to the community.

Guilford Native and American Idol winner Nick Fradiani posted to Facebook about it.

"RIP Ethan. So sad to hear of the tragedy in my hometown of Guilford," he wrote. "Praying for his family and all of his friends at Guilford High School. It's hard to think of the right thing to say when something like this happens to someone so young."

A GoFundMe page has been set up by Song's family to create a memorial fund. They said the money will go to causes close to Song, like human and animal rights, along with gun education and advocacy.

The link to it can be found here.

