Car strikes building in Old Saybrook

A car struck a building in Old Saybrook on Friday afternoon.

According to dispatchers, it happened at 1430 Boston Post Rd., which is the Pier Blue Guesthouses.

The building was evacuated, but guests have since returned.

According to police, an elderly couple hit the building.

Only one of the four columns that were struck was load-bearing. The other three were described as decorative.

No injuries were reported.

The building was said to still be structurally sound.

