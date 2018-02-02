South Windsor man charged with having sex with a young girl

David Dean was charged with having sex with a girl under the age of 16, according to police. (South Windsor police)

A 21-year-old South Windsor man faces sexual assault charges for having a sexual relationship with a minor.

Police said they arrested David Dean on Friday.

They said the arrest stemmed from an investigation into a complaint that he had a sexual relationship with a person under the age of 16.

Investigators said they obtained two arrest warrants, which were served on Friday morning.

Dean was charged with multiple counts of risk of injury to a minor, second-degree sexual assault and disorderly conduct.

He was held on an $800,000 court-set bond.

He'll face a judge on Monday.

