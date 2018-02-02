Crashes snarl traffic for hours on Interstate 84 on Friday

State Police responded to 2 separate crashes on the East and Westbound sides of Interstate 84 in West Hartford and Farmington.

The crashes took place on Friday evening, and police said traffic was snarled for hours.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x40 West Hartford remains closed for eb to wb crossover rollover crash w/ejection & entrapment. Occupants transported to hospital by EMS, at least one with serious injury. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/L1sXOrLqKZ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 3, 2018

Connecticut State Police said the crash included a rollover, ejection, and entrapment.

An accident from the report details that a 2003 Chevy Envoy, driven by New Haven resident, Timothy Sotis, 49, with passenger East Hartford resident, Jacqueline Denning, 52, was traveling in the Eastbound side of Interstate 84 on Friday evening, when, for an unknown reason, crossed into the center median where it struck a guardrail, became airborne and struck a 2014 Audi S4 Quattro traveling in the left hand lane of Interstate 84 on the Westbound side driven by Manchester resident, Jeffrey Rothman, 47 with passenger Manchester Melissa Rothman, 43.

Forty-nine-year-old Sotis required extrication from the car, and police said he suffered serious injuries. Fifty-two-year-old Denning was ejected from the car and police said she suffered serious injuries.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x40 West Hartford CLOSED for multi-vehicle injury crash w/rollover, ejection & entrapment. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 3, 2018

Police said the impact led to a chain reaction in which a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by Middletown resident Lawrence Bowen, 63, struck a 2009 Toyota Matrix driven by Bethlehem resident Kathy Perry, 36, with passenger, Bethlehem resident Donovan Perry, 4. Four-year-old Perry suffered a possible injury according to police.

Police said Perry’s Toyota Matrix struck the car in front of it, a 2007 Chevy Suburban, driven by Bethlehem resident Richard Perry, 43, with passengers 4-year-old Gabrile Perry and 1-year-old Guinevere Perry, all of Bethlehem. Police said the children suffered ‘possible’ injuries.

On the Westbound side of Interstate 84, by Exit 39a, a total of 9 people and 5 cars were involved in the crash.

On the Eastbound side of Interstate 84, a 2011 Winnebago driven by Pennsylvania resident, Steven Ostrander, 61, and passenger Kathleen Ostrander, 60, struck a 2013 Hyundai Sonata driven by New Jersey resident Aaron Rocheleau, 20.

Police said the impact of the crash from the Winnebago was so great, the Sonata skidded to the opposite side of the highway where it struck the guardrail on the right side of the highway.

The Winnebago then struck a 2014 Honda Accord driven by New York resident Danielle Arteaga, 24, which police said then collided into the guardrail on the left-hand side of the highway.

Police said the Winnebago then struck a 2013 Acura TL driven by New York resident Angelo Evans Junior, 52 which was stopped in traffic in the left lane just shy of Exit 40 in West Hartford.

Drivers Rocheleau, Arteaga, and Evans sought medical attention, police said, and were taken to area hospitals. Police said the driver of the Winnebago, Ostrander was issued an infraction.

On the Eastbound side, a total of 4 cars, and 5 people were involved in the crash.

