One seriously injured in crash on Interstate 84 Westbound

WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -

Connecticut State Police said at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 Westbound in West Hartford.

Police closed the Eastbound to Westbound crossover at Route 9 for a multi-vehicle crash by Exit 40 in West Hartford.

Connecticut State Police said the crash included a rollover, ejection, and entrapment.

The crash took place on Friday evening. 

Troop H in Hartford told Channel 3 the highway may be closed for an extended period of time.

This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

