One seriously injured in crash on Interstate 84 Westbound

Connecticut State Police said at least one person was injured in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 Westbound in West Hartford.

Police closed the Eastbound to Westbound crossover at Route 9 for a multi-vehicle crash by Exit 40 in West Hartford.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x40 West Hartford remains closed for eb to wb crossover rollover crash w/ejection & entrapment. Occupants transported to hospital by EMS, at least one with serious injury. Seek alternate route. https://t.co/L1sXOrLqKZ — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 3, 2018

Connecticut State Police said the crash included a rollover, ejection, and entrapment.

#CTtraffic: I84 wb x40 West Hartford CLOSED for multi-vehicle injury crash w/rollover, ejection & entrapment. — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) February 3, 2018

The crash took place on Friday evening.

Troop H in Hartford told Channel 3 the highway may be closed for an extended period of time.

This story is developing. Stay with Channel 3 for updates.

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.