Saturday afternoon cold and windy, expect rain on Super Bowl Sunday

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and cold according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

“It’s a cold one, no doubt about it,” Cameron said. “Temperatures are chilly.”

Highs in the afternoon will be in the upper 20s and there will be southwesterly gusts of wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Saturday evening, temperatures will range from 15-25, with cloudy skies and the gusts of wind continuing.

On Sunday, Cameron said he expects some snowflakes in northwest Connecticut, but isn’t predicting any accumulation.

"Any showers that happen earlier in the storm across western Connecticut probably will be in the form of snow, even into the early afternoon,” Cameron said.

The wintry mix in the northwest hills will change to rain in the afternoon and highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Cameron said we might see up to a half an inch of rain.

Late Sunday evening and into Monday morning, the form of precipitation might once again shift into a wintry mix. Temperatures will drop to 30 degrees and untreated surfaces and roads may become slick.

Monday will be cold with a gusty northwest wind moving in and highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, according to Cameron. Temperatures Monday evening will drop into the teens.

Cameron said the trend of cold weather will continue into Tuesday and temperatures across the state will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s, skies will be partly sunny.

Looking towards Wednesday, snow or a wintry mix is possible during the morning commute. But a shift to rain will take place during the afternoon and temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

