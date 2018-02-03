Traveling on Super Bowl Sunday may be a nuisance

A cold and chilly start to the weekend with temperatures in the single digits in some areas of CT (WFSB)

Saturday will be sunny, breezy and cold according to Channel 3’s Meteorologist, Mike Cameron.

“It’s a cold one, no doubt about it,” Cameron said. “Temperatures are chilly.”

Highs will be in the upper 20s and there will be southwesterly gusts of wind up to 20 mph in the afternoon.

Cameron said temperatures Saturday evening will range from 15-25, with cloudy skies and the gusts of wind continuing.

Super Bowl Sunday might bring a wintry mix of precipitation in the afternoon, making it a nuisance to travel for the big game.

“There might be a little bit of a wintry mix,” Cameron said.

The wintry mix will change to rain in the late afternoon and into the evening, highs will be in the upper 30s and low 40s. Cameron said we might see up to a half an inch of rain.

Late Sunday evening and into Monday morning, the form of precipitation might once again shift into a wintry mix. Temperatures will drop to 30 degrees and untreated surfaces and roads may become slick.

Monday will be cold with a gusty northwest wind moving in and highs will be in the mid to upper 30s, according to Cameron. Temperatures Monday evening will drop into the teens.

Cameron said the trend of cold weather will continue into Tuesday and temperatures across the state will range from the upper 20s to mid 30s, skies will be partly sunny.

Looking towards Wednesday, snow or a wintry mix is possible during the morning commute. But a shift to rain will take place during the afternoon and temperatures will be in the low to mid 40s.

