FD: East Hampton house destroyed in early AM fire

A fire on Knowles Road in East Hampton destroyed a home in less than one hour. (WFSB)

Fire officials said five people made it out of the Knowles Road home safely. (WFSB)

Only the chimney stands after a fire tore through a home on Knowles Road in East Hampton. (WFSB)

Crews battled a fire that destroyed a house in East Hampton on Saturday morning, according to fire chief Greg Voelker.

Fire officials said a call came in around 3 a.m. and firefighters were dispatched to a home on Knowles Road.

According to chief Voelker, the fire took roughly 40 minutes to knock down and five people were able to make it safely out of the home because the fire detectors went off.

Voelker said there weren't any fire hydrants near the home where the fire took place and water had to be brought in.

"We had no hydrants," Voelker said. "We tanked the water in. We were unable to establish a water source so we had to call in tankers from a much larger area than we normally do."

The state fire marshal will also be investigating and the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

East Hampton Fire Chief says the five people inside the home escaped safely. #wfsb pic.twitter.com/DieAaBgcRS — Sujata Jain (@SujataTV) February 3, 2018

Copyright 2018 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.